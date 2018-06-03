French Open 2018: Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov in five sets

Alexander Zverev reached the last eight of a major for the first time at his 12th attempt

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Second seed Alexander Zverev came through a third successive five-set match to see off Karen Khachanov and reach the French Open quarter-finals.

German Zverev, 21, beat the unseeded Russian 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-3 6-3 in three hours 29 minutes in an enthralling match in Paris.

It is the first time Zverev has reached the last eight of a Grand Slam.

He will play seventh seed Dominic Thiem, who beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2 6-0 5-7 6-4 at Roland Garros.

Austrian Thiem, a French Open semi-finalist for the past two years, has won eight of his 10 ATP titles on clay and dominated on his favoured surface.

Japan's Nishikori made his only break point of the match count to take the third set before Thiem regained control, breaking in the seventh game of the fourth set and sealing victory when Nishikori sent a forehand long.

Zverev has climbed to number three in the world rankings despite never previously having gone beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam, achieved at Wimbledon last year.

At 6ft 6in, he has been touted as a future world number one, but glimpses of his potential were interspersed with a failure to close out vital points and a hint of fatigue.

Khachanov, 22, is another player with a bright future and looks particularly dangerous on clay.

But Zverev fought back from 2-1 down to win the final two sets and become the youngest quarter-finalist in Paris since a 20-year-old Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.

"I'm young, so I might as well stay on court and practise a little bit," said Zverev. "It's the best, a five-set match.

"I've been down 2-1 every single time but I'm unbelievably happy to be into the quarter-finals. All the hours in the gym have paid off."

Another mammoth battle for Zverev

Zverev was taken to five sets by Dusan Lajovic in the second round and saved match point against Damir Dzumhur in the third round.

He enjoyed the perfect start on Court Suzanne Lenglen with a break of serve, but Khachanov hit back immediately and Zverev tossed his racquet in frustration at being asked to replay the point by a line judge after staving off two set points.

It was a brief reprieve as Khachanov's aggressive volleying tactics earned him a third set-point chance and this time the Russian took it to clinch the opener.

Zverev roared in celebration at making a breakthrough halfway through the second but, serving to draw level in the match, wasted three set points before eventually winning it on a tie-break.

World number 38 Khachanov accelerated away with the third, earning a double break before Zverev edged a tense fourth set 6-3 in which he was given a code violation for being coached from the stands by his father Alexander Sr.

However, Zverev's class and persistence shone through in the final set as he took an early break and converted match point on Khachanov's serve.