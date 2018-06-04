Andy Murray still aiming to be fit for grass-court season - Judy Murray

Andy Murray's most recent match was a Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey last July

Britain's Andy Murray is still aiming to be fit for the grass-court season and will make a statement this week, says his mother Judy.

The Scot, who has not played competitively since Wimbledon last year, had a hip operation in January.

Murray, 31, has won Wimbledon twice and this year's tournament starts on 2 July.

"He's doing the rehabilitation. He's been back on the court in the last couple of days," Judy told BBC Sport.

"His goal was always to try and be ready for the grass-court season and that is still his goal, so fingers crossed."

The next event the former world number one could play in is the grass-court Libema Open in Rosmalen, the Netherlands, from 11 to 17 June.

But former Fed Cup captain Judy says her son - now the British number two behind Kyle Edmund - will not risk playing at Wimbledon if he is not ready.

"Any player who has been out injured, it takes you a bit of time to get back to top form," she said.

"When he had his back surgery in 2013 he was back playing within three months, but it took him the best part of a year to get back to his top form.

"You need matches to build up your match fitness. You are not going to come back and start where you left off.

"He will be guided by his body and how he feels. He is the only person who knows how he feels.

"The most important thing is he gets fit again for the long term and any top athlete would tell you they would not come back until they felt they could give 100%, especially in a major like Wimbledon."

After his surgery in January, Murray posted a picture on social media of him in hospital alongside coach Jamie Delgado

Murray missed the first six months of the 2004 season because of a knee injury and had surgery two months after his first Wimbledon title in 2013 because of a problem with his lower back.

"He is not a stranger to rehabilitation and this one has taken longer than anyone probably expected and certainly longer than he would have liked," said Judy.

"It has been incredibly frustrating for him and his team and you have to develop resilience. Fortunately he is very resilient, always working really hard and doing what he has to do.

"He knows what he still wants to achieve in the game. He is getting closer to where he wants to be and you will all hear from him in the next couple of days."