French Open: Caroline Wozniacki beaten by Daria Kasatkina in last 16

Australian Open champion and second seed Caroline Wozniacki is out of the French Open, beaten 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 by Daria Kasatkina in the last 16.

Russia's Kasatkina, 21, raced away with the last three games of a match that had been halted at 3-3 in the second set on Sunday because of bad light.

The 14th seed will face American 10th seed Sloane Stephens in the last eight.

World number one Simona Halep, runner-up in 2014 and 2017, beat 16th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2 6-1.

The Romanian, 26, broke her opponent's serve six times as she won in 59 minutes, with the second set taking just 22 minutes.

"I was a bit nervous at the start of the match but I played my best match here at Roland Garros," said Halep.

"I need to be more aggressive and try to finish the points because I don't hit so many winners."

Halep will take on either seventh seed Caroline Garcia of France or German 12th seed Angelique Kerber in the last eight.