French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal beats Maximilian Marterer in last 16 in Paris

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Ten-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal moved into the 2018 quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory over Germany's Maximilian Marterer.

Nadal, 32, lost his opening service game and trailed 2-0 in the first set before recovering well in Paris.

He broke Marterer's serve early in the second set and fought back from 3-1 down in the third for a straight-set win against the unseeded 22-year-old.

The Spaniard will play 11th seed Diego Schwartzman, 25, in the last eight.

The Argentine recovered from two sets down to beat South Africa's sixth seed Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 and move into only the second Grand Slam quarter-final of his career - and his first at Roland Garros.

Nadal has now reached at least the quarter-finals at the French Open in 12 of the 14 years he has played the tournament.

The world number one has also won 37 consecutive sets in this tournament, although he needed a tie-break in the third set to secure the win over the world number 70.