Surbiton Trophy: Dan Evans wins as Heather Watson loses to Gabriella Taylor

From the section

Evans was previously ranked as high as 41st in the world, but has fallen to 858 since his ban

Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Surbiton Trophy, but British number two Heather Watson suffered a surprise defeat.

Top seed Watson was knocked out of the grass-court tournament by fellow Briton Gabriella Taylor, ranked 104 places below her, losing 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Former top-50 player Evans continued his return from a drugs ban by beating Italy's Thomas Fabbiano 6-4 7-5.

British number four Liam Broady lost to French top seed Jeremy Chardy.

Broady went down 7-6 (10-8) 6-3, before James Ward was defeated 4-6 6-3 6-3 by Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky.

There were victories in the women's event for Britons Katie Boulter, Katy Dunne, Katie Swan and Harriet Dart.