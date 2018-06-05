French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic unsure on playing Wimbledon
-
- From the section Tennis
|French Open 2018
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
|Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.
Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic says he "doesn't know if I am going to play on grass" after losing in the French Open quarter-finals.
Djokovic was beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 7-6 (13-11) by Italy's world number 72 Marco Cecchinato in Paris on Tuesday.
An elbow injury has limited the 12-time Grand Slam champion's playing time this year, while he was treated on his neck during the defeat by Cecchinato.
The 31-year-old Serb said he did not "want to talk about tennis right now".
Wimbledon starts on 2 July.
Djokovic won the tournament in 2011, 2014 and 2015 but has failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals in the past two years.