Surbiton Trophy: Dan Evans beats Mats Moraing to reach quarter-finals

Dan Evans reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2017 and has also played in the third round at both Wimbledon and the US Open

Britain's Dan Evans moved into the quarter-finals of the Surbiton Trophy in Surrey with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 win over Germany's Mats Moraing.

Evans, 28, was 41st in the world rankings in March 2017 before being suspended for 12 months after testing positive for cocaine in April 2017.

He will play Austria's Jurgen Melzer, 37, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In the women's competition, Britain's Gabriella Taylor moved into the last eight, but Katy Dunne was eliminated.

Taylor, 20, beat former British number one Heather Watson on Tuesday and followed that with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Hungary's Fanny Stollar to set up a tie against Switzerland's Conny Perrin.

"I did well considering I haven't been feeling well and I was coughing non-stop during the match," said Taylor, the world number 184.

"It was hard to get my breath back and sustain my level but in some ways it helped because I've got nothing to lose.

"I know I'm not 100% so it takes any kind of pressure off me and I just focused on being aggressive and believing in myself."

Dunne, 23, was beaten 7-5 6-0 by American second seed Alison Riske.

Veteran Melzer next for Evans

Melzer reached the French Open semi-finals back in 2010 but is now ranked 1,245th after three injury-ruined seasons which have included lengthy absences because of serious shoulder, hip and elbow problems.

Evans is 858th in the world but will jump up the rankings after his win over world number 153 Moraing.

"He served well so it was a difficult match with not a lot of rallies," said Evans.

"I hung in and tried to keep the ball in the court as much as possible. He's been doing well lately so it's a good win."