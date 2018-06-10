Nottingham Open: Katie Swan qualifies for WTA main draw for first time

Swan is the British number eight and reached the junior Australian Open final in 2015

British teenager Katie Swan qualified for a WTA Tour event for the first time with victory in qualifying at the Nottingham Open.

Swan was given wildcards for the Aegon Classic in Birmingham in 2015 and Wimbledon 2016 but had not reached a Tour-level event in her own right.

The 19-year-old beat Spaniard Paula Badosa Gibert 2-6 6-2 6-1.

Swan is ranked 237 in the world and in 2016 became the youngest player to play for Britain in the Fed Cup, aged 16.

"It feels so good," Swan said.

"It's the first time I've got in on my own ranking, so it feels really good. All the hard work I've been doing this year is finally paying off."

Swan - who joins compatriots Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, and Gabriella Taylor in the main draw - will play Germany's Mona Barthel in the first round.