Alexander Ward beats fellow Briton Liam Broady in Nottingham
-
- From the section Tennis
|2018 Fever-Tree Championships on the BBC
|Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 18-24 June
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app
Alexander Ward beat fellow Briton Liam Broady to reach the second round of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.
Ward, ranked 327 in the world, came from a set down to see off the British number four 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9-7).
British teenager George Loffhagen, who turned 17 in April, took the first set off Canada's Peter Polansky before losing 3-6 6-1 6-3.
Meanwhile, Britain's Edward Corrie was knocked out in the qualifiers in a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Germany's Tobias Kamke.