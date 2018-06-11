Alexander Ward beats fellow Briton Liam Broady in Nottingham

Alexander Ward reached his highest ranking of 242nd in the world in 2016

Alexander Ward beat fellow Briton Liam Broady to reach the second round of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Ward, ranked 327 in the world, came from a set down to see off the British number four 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9-7).

British teenager George Loffhagen, who turned 17 in April, took the first set off Canada's Peter Polansky before losing 3-6 6-1 6-3.

Meanwhile, Britain's Edward Corrie was knocked out in the qualifiers in a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Germany's Tobias Kamke.