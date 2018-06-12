Nottingham Open: Heather Watson into second round in straight sets

From the section

Watson reached a career-high 38 in the world in 2015

British number two Heather Watson moved into the second round of the Nottingham Open with a straight-set win against American Danielle Lao.

Watson, 26, saw off the world number 252 6-1 6-3.

Watson, the world number 91, began her grass-court campaign with a surprise defeat at the Surbiton Trophy last week.

British number one Johanna Konta is in action later on Tuesday, when she faces Japan's Kurumi Nara.