Nottingham Open: Heather Watson into second round in straight sets
British number two Heather Watson moved into the second round of the Nottingham Open with a straight-set win against American Danielle Lao.
Watson, 26, saw off the world number 252 6-1 6-3.
Watson, the world number 91, began her grass-court campaign with a surprise defeat at the Surbiton Trophy last week.
British number one Johanna Konta is in action later on Tuesday, when she faces Japan's Kurumi Nara.