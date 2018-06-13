Nottingham Open: Dan Evans beats Sergiy Stakhovsky to reach quarter-finals

Dan Evans has now won 14 of his 17 matches since returning from a year ban in April

Great Britain's Dan Evans moved into the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open thanks to a 7-5 7-6 (7-2) victory over seventh seed Sergiy Stakhovsky.

Evans, 28, is continuing his comeback after a year's ban for taking cocaine.

This latest victory comes after he reached the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy last week and the last 16 of the Loughborough Trophy at the end of May.

Unseeded Evans, who is ranked 530th in the world, plays 22-year-old Canadian Brayden Schnur in the last eight.

The Brit, who reached the third round of Wimbledon in 2016, gained a career-high ranking of 41 in March 2017, a month before he tested positive for cocaine at an event in Barcelona.

In the women's doubles, Britain's Heather Watson and Romania's Mihael Buzarnescu moved into the quarter-finals with a 1-6 6-2 10-4 win over the pairing of Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva.

But Laura Robson, along with Chinese Taipei's Chan Hao-ching, were eliminated at the last-16 phase, losing 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-1) to Lizette Cabrera of Australia and Irina Falconi of the United States.

A number of British women were in action in the last 32 of the women's singles at the Manchester Trophy.

Seventh seed Naomi Brady lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Samantha Murray was beaten 6-1 6-3 by Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum.

But Harriet Dart is into the last 16 after a 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over fellow Brit Emma Raducanu, with Sarah Beth Grey also winning 6-3 7-6 (7-4) over compatriot Eden Richardson.

Katy Dunne won the first set against American fourth seed Nicole Gibbs but then suffered a 6-3 5-7 5-7 loss, while Emily Appleton lost 7-6 (9-7) 6-1 to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.