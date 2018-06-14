Federico Coria: World number 301 suspended for eight months

Federico Coria reached a career-high of 223rd in the world in 2017

World number 301 Federico Coria has received an eight-month ban for failing to report a suspect approach in 2015.

Six months of the punishment have been suspended, provided the 26-year-old does not further breach the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.

The Argentine was offered money to lose a set at a Futures tournament in Italy three years ago but did not report it.

An investigation found Coria did not accept any money or "take action to comply with the corrupt approach".

Coria will be able to resume playing tennis from 12 August.