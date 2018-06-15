Nature Valley Open: Britain's Dan Evans reaches semi-finals with victory over Brayden Schnur

Evans needed one hour and 43 minutes to defeat Schnur in Nottingham

Britain's Dan Evans reached his second successive ATP Challenger semi-final with victory over Canadian qualifier Brayden Schnur at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Evans - who is continuing his comeback after a year's ban for taking cocaine - won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

It marked the 28-year-old's 15th victory in 18 matches since returning from his ban in April.

Four of those wins have come against players ranked in the world's top 200.

Evans - who is ranked 530th in the world - will play either Spain's Marcel Granollers or India's Ramkumar Ramanathan in the semi-finals.

The former British number two reached the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy last week and the last 16 of the Loughborough Trophy at the end of May.