Mercedes Cup: Roger Federer beats Guido Pella to reach Stuttgart semi-finals

Roger Federer will regain the number one world ranking if he reaches the final in Stuttgart

Roger Federer is one match away from regaining the world number one ranking following his quarter-final victory over Guido Pella at the Mercedes Cup.

The Swiss beat world number 75 Pella 6-4 6-4 in 67 minutes in Stuttgart.

Federer dropped just 12 points on serve and saved both of the break points he faced against the Argentine to claim his 14th consecutive grass-court win.

He will face either Australia's Nick Kyrgios or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in Saturday's semi-final.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, needs to reach the final to replace Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings.

Elsewhere, Australia's Bernard Tomic reached his first ATP semi-final for two years with a win over Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Libema Open in s'Hertogenbosch.

Tomic beat the fourth seed 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to set up a meeting with either France's Richard Gasquet or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.