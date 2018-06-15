Mercedes Cup: Roger Federer beats Guido Pella to reach Stuttgart semi-finals
Roger Federer is one match away from regaining the world number one ranking following his quarter-final victory over Guido Pella at the Mercedes Cup.
The Swiss beat world number 75 Pella 6-4 6-4 in 67 minutes in Stuttgart.
Federer dropped just 12 points on serve and saved both of the break points he faced against the Argentine to claim his 14th consecutive grass-court win.
He will face either Australia's Nick Kyrgios or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in Saturday's semi-final.
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, needs to reach the final to replace Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings.
Elsewhere, Australia's Bernard Tomic reached his first ATP semi-final for two years with a win over Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Libema Open in s'Hertogenbosch.
Tomic beat the fourth seed 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to set up a meeting with either France's Richard Gasquet or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.