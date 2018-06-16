Nature Valley Open: Johanna Konta reaches Nottingham final

Konta had lost to Vekic in last year's decider in Nottingham

British number one Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham for the second year in a row after a straight-set win over Donna Vekic.

Konta beat the defending champion from Croatia 6-2 6-3 in a match delayed for over an hour because of rain.

She will face top seed Ashleigh Barty from Australia in Sunday's final.

Barty defeated Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 in the opening semi-final.

Konta had looked strong early on in the blustery conditions against Vekic with the Croat requiring treatment on a leg injury at the end of the first set.

Heavy rain then started to fall, forcing the players off court.

On the resumption, Konta broke to go 2-1 up in the second set but although an increasingly emotional Vekic broke back, the Briton broke again for a 4-3 lead.

With the Vekic forehand becoming more erratic, Konta held on for the win.

"It was challenging for both of us with the rain delay but I am happy to have battled through," said Konta.

"Ash is a very crafty and talented player, and likes this surface. She has improved since last year and it will be a tough match for me."