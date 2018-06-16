Nature Valley Open: Johanna Konta reaches Nottingham final
British number one Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham for the second year in a row after a straight-set win over Donna Vekic.
Konta beat the defending champion from Croatia 6-2 6-3 in a match delayed for over an hour because of rain.
She will face top seed Ashleigh Barty from Australia in Sunday's final.
Barty defeated Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 in the opening semi-final.
Konta had looked strong early on in the blustery conditions against Vekic with the Croat requiring treatment on a leg injury at the end of the first set.
Heavy rain then started to fall, forcing the players off court.
On the resumption, Konta broke to go 2-1 up in the second set but although an increasingly emotional Vekic broke back, the Briton broke again for a 4-3 lead.
With the Vekic forehand becoming more erratic, Konta held on for the win.
"It was challenging for both of us with the rain delay but I am happy to have battled through," said Konta.
"Ash is a very crafty and talented player, and likes this surface. She has improved since last year and it will be a tough match for me."