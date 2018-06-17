Dan Evans beaten by Alex de Minaur in Nature Valley Open in Nottingham

Evans was bidding for his first title since 2016

Britain's Dan Evans was beaten in the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham by Australian teenager Alex de Minaur.

Evans was competing in his first final since he returned in April from a year's ban for taking cocaine but lost 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in an entertaining match.

It is just his fourth defeat in 20 matches since his return.

The win for 19-year-old De Minaur, ranked 96 in the world, gives him his first ATP Challenger title.

De Minaur took the first set on a tie-break before the pair exchanged breaks of serve in the second set.

The Briton, 28, denied De Minaur when the Australian was serving for the match at 5-4 but, after being broken to love in the following game, failed to repeat the feat shortly after.

Evans, who will rise from his current ranking of 530 after reaching the final in Nottingham, will continue his comeback Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's next week after being awarded a wild card.