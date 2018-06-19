Birmingham Classic: Johanna Konta beaten by Petra Kvitova

Johanna Konta hit only seven winners

British number one Johanna Konta lost 6-3 6-4 to defending champion Petra Kvitova in the first round of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

Konta, who had an argument with the umpire in losing Sunday's Nottingham Open final, served seven double faults.

Czech Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will play Daria Gavrilova in the second round.

British number two Heather Watson also lost, beaten 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 by Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

Konta will continue her Wimbledon preparations at Eastbourne next week after her early exit here.

Not one game was won to love as both players struggled for rhythm on their serves although Kvitova did smash five aces.

Kvitova broke Konta's first service game but the Briton hit back before the Czech broke again in the sixth game and won the first set 6-3.

Konta improved her first serve percentage in the second set but could only hit seven clean winners in the match, compared to the world number eight's 26.