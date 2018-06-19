Roger Federer extends unbeaten run with Halle Open win over Aljaz Bedene

Roger Federer
Federer will bid to win a ninth Wimbledon title next month
Defending champion Roger Federer extended his unbeaten run on grass to 17 matches by beating Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the Halle Open first round.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who reclaimed the world number one ranking by lifting the Stuttgart title last week, won 6-3 6-4.

He dropped only eight points on his serve as he triumphed in 71 minutes.

Federer, chasing a record-extending 10th title in Halle, faces Frenchman Benoit Paire in the second round.

"I played a solid first set once I figured out how to break him," said Federer. "In the second I was able to hold all of my serves.

"For a first round and without much play on this court, it was fine. I'm very happy."

Federer's most recent defeat on grass was against Tommy Haas in Stuttgart in June 2017.

