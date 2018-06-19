Roger Federer extends unbeaten run with Halle Open win over Aljaz Bedene

Federer will bid to win a ninth Wimbledon title next month

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app from 2-15 July.

Defending champion Roger Federer extended his unbeaten run on grass to 17 matches by beating Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the Halle Open first round.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who reclaimed the world number one ranking by lifting the Stuttgart title last week, won 6-3 6-4.

He dropped only eight points on his serve as he triumphed in 71 minutes.

Federer, chasing a record-extending 10th title in Halle, faces Frenchman Benoit Paire in the second round.

"I played a solid first set once I figured out how to break him," said Federer. "In the second I was able to hold all of my serves.

"For a first round and without much play on this court, it was fine. I'm very happy."

Federer's most recent defeat on grass was against Tommy Haas in Stuttgart in June 2017.