Eastbourne: Simona Halep withdraws from Nature Valley International

Simona Halep beat Sloane Stephens in three sets to win the French Open title

Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's tournament in Eastbourne - the final grass-court event before Wimbledon - because of injury.

Romania's world number one said she had "yet to recover" from pain and inflammation in her Achilles tendon, which began during the French Open.

Halep, 26, went on to claim her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

"I've been advised by my doctors that it needs more rest while continuing treatment," she said in a statement.