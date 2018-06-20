Birmingham Classic: Naomi Osaka retires against Dalila Jakupovic with injury

Osaka reached the semi-final of last week's Nottingham Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka retired from her second round match against Dalila Jakupovic in Birmingham with an abdominal problem.

Osaka, ranked 18th in the world, struggled on serve and lost the first set 6-3 before calling for the trainer.

She previously struggled with an abdominal injury during last year's hard-court season.

Slovenian qualifier Jakupovic will next face Magdalena Rybarikova in the Nature Valley Classic quarter-finals.

Rybarikova, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, overcame France's Kristina Mladenovic 3-6 6-2 6-1.

Osaka is scheduled to play in the WTA event at Eastbourne, which begins on 25 June.

Despite the injury, she hit nine winners against Jakupovic, but the big-hitting Slovenian broke to love in the seventh game.

Osaka was unable to capitalise on two break points in the next game and she struggled to generate power on her serve, eventually retiring after 33 minutes.

"It's never nice to win when somebody's injured. I feel sorry for her," Jakupovic told Eurosport.

"I was trying to focus on my play and I didn't really look on her side, but I hope she's going to be better for her next tournament."