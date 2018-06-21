Wimbledon 2018: All Centre Court matches will be in Ultra HD via BBC iPlayer

Garbine Muguruza is the defending women's singles champion

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app from 2-15 July.

Tennis fans will be able to watch Wimbledon coverage in ultra high definition for the first time when the tournament gets under way on 2 July.

All Centre Court matches will be in Ultra HD via BBC iPlayer as part of a new BBC trial.

Live matches will feature daily across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Radio 5 live.

And there will be up to 16 live HD streams on the BBC Sport website and app, iPlayer and via the Red Button on Connected TVs.

Sue Barker will again lead the television coverage from 11.30 BST daily (11:00 BST on day one).

The BBC's Barry Davies will be making his final Wimbledon bow and a special BBC One documentary will honour the long-serving commentator. Barry Davies: The Man, The Voice, The Legend will air on 4 July.

Tennis legends including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker and Billie Jean King and Grand Slam winners Tracy Austin, Pat Cash and Kim Clijsters, as well as Wimbledon favourite Tim Henman, will all give their expert views.

McEnroe will also be hosting 5 live's 6-love-6 show.

Throughout the fortnight, listeners can ask their smart speakers to 'Take me to Wimbledon' to hear a short, light-hearted and informative audio insight into the tournament.

"We can't wait to bring the most prestigious tennis event to the widest possible audience through our market-leading TV, radio and digital services," said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"Tennis fans will have all the key action covered wherever and whenever they want it thanks to our new live streaming service providing comprehensive coverage from up to 15 courts."

What is the BBC Ultra HD trial?

The Ultra HD trial is already featuring in the BBC's World Cup 2018 coverage and is being extended to cover Wimbledon. It is part of ongoing work to help get the BBC ready for a future where major live events can be streamed freely over the internet in high quality on BBC iPlayer.

Audiences with a compatible TV and a high-speed internet connection will be able to access the coverage. However, there are a limited number of spaces for each match in this trial, with the live stream available to tens of thousands of people on a first-come, first-served basis. The Ultra HD stream will be clearly labelled on the BBC iPlayer home screen as soon as programme coverage begins.

Audiences will need a connection of at least 40Mbit/s for the full 3840 pixel Ultra HD or 20Mbit/s for 2560 pixel Ultra HD.

A full list of all UHD compatible devices please can be seen here.