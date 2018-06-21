Fever-Tree Championships 2018: Kyle Edmund beaten by Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios (left) has beaten two Britons at Queen's this year - first Andy Murray and now Kyle Edmund

2018 Fever-Tree Championships on the BBC Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 18-24 June

British number one Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club in the second round by Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios, who beat Britain's Andy Murray in the first round, won 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 against seventh seed Edmund.

Australian Kyrgios, 23, was at his unpredictable best, playing 'hot dog' shots through his legs and delivering 135mph second serves.

He faces 2017 champion Feliciano Lopez or Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.

'No logic' to Kyrgios game

Edmund, who had been the only Briton left in the tournament, levelled the match with a roar when Kyrgios' shot went long in the second-set tie-break.

But in the next game Kyrgios resumed his unconventional tennis, lobbing Edmund with a shot between his legs, which had BBC commentator John Lloyd exclaiming: "That is insane. There is no logic to that shot at all.

"To go for the lob from that position... that's one of the most inventive shots I've ever seen. How can you get away with that?"

Kyrgios broke in the fourth game of the third set and, despite looking increasingly uncomfortable with a hip problem, held on to serve out the match, sealing victory with a backhand down the line.

"I knew today was going to be tough," Kyrgios told BBC Sport. "Kyle's had a great year. He's got a lot of firepower. It was a great battle.

"I haven't played too many matches in the past couple of months. Serving for a match of this value is not easy and I'm happy to get through it."

The players are due to meet again later on Thursday, with Edmund partnering Neal Skupski against Kyrgios and compatriot Lleyton Hewitt in the doubles.