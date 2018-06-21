Nature Valley Classic: Petra Kvitova reaches quarter-finals in Birmingham

Petra Kvitova beat Ashleigh Barty in three sets to win the Birmingham event in 2017

Petra Kvitova overcame windy conditions to reach the Nature Valley Classic quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-2 win over Daria Gavrilova in Birmingham.

The defending champion raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set before being pegged back by Gavrilova in a match lasting nearly one hour 20 minutes.

The Czech sealed victory on her first match point when the Australian world number 25 fluffed a smash.

She next faces Julia Gorges or Nottingham Open winner Ashleigh Barty.

"I think a few of the games were very tight, especially when you need to break. It's always tough to get the break on the grass," two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova said.

"The grass helped me, for sure. That's my surface. It was great.

"I think there's still a few things I can improve - the serve, probably. You need to serve well on the grass.

"The conditions were pretty tough today with the wind."

Wimbledon champion and top seed Garbine Muguruza is also in action on Thursday when she takes on Czech Barbora Strycova.