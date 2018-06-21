Halle Open: Roger Federer beats Benoit Paire after saving two match points

  • From the section Tennis
Roger Federer
Roger Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles

Roger Federer saved two match points against France's Benoit Paire to avoid an upset and reach the quarter-finals of the Halle Open.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion and world number one, was made to work hard by the world number 48 before winning 6-3 3-6 7-6 (9-7).

Swiss Federer, 36, missed two match points to wrap up victory without the need for a tie-break in the final set.

He faces Australian Matthew Ebden next in the grass-court tournament.

Federer, seeking a 10th Halle title, must win the event if he is to retain the world number one ranking.

He will begin the defence of his Wimbledon title on 2 July.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured