Nature Valley International: Britons Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan awarded Eastbourne wildcards

Watson lost to fellow Briton Johanna Konta in the second round of last week's Nature Valley Open in Nottingham

Britain's Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan have been awarded wildcards for next week's Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

Watson - a two-time Eastbourne semi-finalist - will be keen for a long run at Devonshire Park having not won consecutive games since January's Hobart International.

Both Dart and Swan received Wimbledon wildcards earlier this week.

"It's great to be back playing on home soil," said Watson, 26.

"I've had some great results at Devonshire Park over the years and I'm going to do my best to make the most out of this wild-card opportunity," added the Guernsey-born player, who at 86th in the world is ranked high enough to gain direct entry to Wimbledon.

Dart, 21, was a semi-finalist at Surbiton earlier this month and has this year broken into the world top 200 for the first time.

Eastbourne will mark 19-year-old Swan's main draw debut.