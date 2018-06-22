Queen's Club: Novak Djokovic joins Nick Kyrgios and Marin Cilic in semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Queen's Club 2018: Nick Kyrgios edges past Feliciano Lopez

2018 Fever-Tree Championships on the BBC Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 18-24 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.

Novak Djokovic recorded his 800th career win as he beat France's Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Fever-Tree Championships.

Djokovic, 31, trailed Mannarino in the first set but the former world number one from Serbia went on to dominate.

The three-time Wimbledon champion will face France's Jeremy Chardy or American Frances Tiafoe in the last four.

Top seed Marin Cilic of Croatia and Australian Nick Kyrgios will meet in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Djokovic 10th man to win 800 matches

Djokovic is through to only his second semi-final of a troubled campaign as he seeks to secure his first title in 2018.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion is ranked 22 in the world after losing to Italy's Marco Cecchinato in the French Open quarter-finals.

Hampered by an elbow injury last year, Djokovic has failed to reach the semi-finals in any of his last five Grand Slam appearances and accepted a wildcard to Queen's as he seeks to regain his best form before Wimbledon starts on 2 July.

"I didn't start the match as I wanted to," the Serb told BBC Sport after his 89-minute victory.

"Mannarino plays very flat, the ball keeps very low, and that was different to my early opponents.

"It took time to get used to his style but I managed to find my rhythm and played well in the second set."

If Djokovic wins the semi-final and goes on to take the Queen's title for the first time, he will pass Stefan Edberg in ninth place on the all-time list for most men's singles wins.

Jimmy Connors heads the list with 1,256 wins ahead of second-placed Roger Federer, who has 1,156.

Kyrgios serve too good for Lopez

Media playback is not supported on this device What is Nick Kyrgios doing?

Kyrgios hit 32 aces as he continued his impressive run by knocking out Spain's 2017 champion Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3).

The 23-year-old also hit 32 aces in his second-round victory over Kyle Edmund and 18 against Andy Murray in the first round.

"I can't remember a specific time where I've served at this level back to back," said the Australian world number 21.

Cilic, who reached last year's Wimbledon final and was runner-up at this year's Australian Open, beat American Sam Querrey 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

The 29-year-old hit 10 aces and won 91% of first-serve points to reach the semi-finals for the third year in a row.