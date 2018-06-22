Nature Valley Classic: Petra Kvitova beats Julia Goerges to reach semi-finals

World number eight Petra Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion

Petra Kvitova continued her Nature Valley Classic defence with a dominant quarter-final win over Julia Goerges in Birmingham.

The Czech fourth seed beat Germany's Goerges 6-1 6-4 in 67 minutes.

Kvitova, who has not dropped a set in the competition, hit 20 winners to Goerges' nine to reach her fifth semi-final of the season.

She will next play Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu, who beat Ukrainian second seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-2.

Kvitova previously beat Buzarnescu in three sets on her way to winning the Prague Open in May.

In the other quarter-finals, Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova saw off Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic 6-2 6-4.

She will play Czech Barbora Strycova, who won 7-5 3-0 after Lesia Tsurenko retired with injury.