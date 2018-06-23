Halle Open: Roger Federer reaches final with win over Denis Kudla
Roger Federer extended his grass-court winning streak to 20 matches as he beat Denis Kudla in straight sets to reach the final of the Halle Open.
The Swiss, who needs to win a 10th title at the German event to retain his world number one ranking, won 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 against the American qualifier.
Federer saved five break points in the second set before breaking in the 11th game.
He will face Croatia's Borna Coric in Sunday's final.
Coric's semi-final opponent, Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, retired injured when leading 3-2 in the first set of their semi-final on Saturday.