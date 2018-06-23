Andy Murray to face Stan Wawrinka at Nature Valley International

Andy Murray returned to competitive tennis last week after almost a year out with a hip injury

Britain's Andy Murray faces a tricky first-round match at Eastbourne after being drawn against fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Both players are wildcards at the Nature Valley International, which starts on Monday, as they continue their comebacks from injury.

Murray, 31, made his competitive return on Tuesday at Queen's, where he lost in three sets to Nick Kyrgios.

He had been out for almost a year with a hip injury that required surgery.

If Murray reaches the second round he will face British number one Kyle Edmund, who has a bye and is the second seed at the event.

Former world number one Murray - now the British number two - has fallen to 156th in the world rankings, a similar situation to Wawrinka, who is 261st following knee surgery.

Wawrinka, 33, lost to American Sam Querrey in the second round at Queen's.

The Eastbourne tournament is the final warm-up event before Wimbledon begins on 2 July.