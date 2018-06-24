Serena Williams: Wimbledon seeding decision by All England Club on Tuesday

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner

Seven-time champion Serena Williams is set to find out if she is seeded for Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The former world number one made her comeback in March after giving birth last year and is 183 in the rankings.

American Williams, 36, was not seeded at last month's French Open, which was her first Grand Slam following her return to playing.

She believes players returning from pregnancy should have protected seedings as well as protected rankings.

"The seeding order follows the WTA ranking list, except where in the opinion of the committee a change is necessary to produce a balanced draw," the All England Club said last month.

The seeding meeting is due to take place on 26 June.

Wimbledon runs from 2-15 July.

Meanwhile, the United States Tennis Association president Katrina Adams has told the New York Times players coming back from pregnancy will be taken into consideration when deciding seedings for the US Open.

"It's the right thing to do for these mothers that are coming back," said Adams.

"We think it's a good message for our current female players and future players. It's OK to go out and be a woman and become a mother and then come back to your job, and I think that's a bigger message."

She added that seedings for the tournament would be revised "if pregnancy is a factor in the current rankings of a player".