Wimbledon 2018: Tomas Berdych pulls out with back injury

Tomas Berdych reached the semi-finals at least year's Wimbledon

Tomas Berdych has been forced to pull out of Wimbledon with a back injury.

The Czech, who was beaten by champion Roger Federer in last year's semi-finals and who lost the 2010 final to Rafael Nadal, said he has had back pain for "a couple of months".

The 32-year-old world number 19 is expected to be out for several weeks.

"I was very much looking forward to Wimbledon," Berdych posted on social media. "My attempts to get ready for the grass season were not successful."

Wimbledon runs at the All England Club in London from 2-15 July.