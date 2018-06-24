Queen's Club: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares lose Fever-Tree Championships doubles final

From the section

Jamie Murray and partner Bruno Soares

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares lost to Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the Fever-Tree Championships final at Queen's.

Australia's Peers and Kontinen of Finland recorded a routine 6-4 6-3 win over 2017 champions Murray and Soares.

"We got four great matches and played three on Centre Court in a fun atmosphere," doubles specialist Murray told BBC Sport.

"We are looking forward to going and playing at Wimbledon next week now."