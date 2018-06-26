Wimbledon 2018 qualifying: Dan Evans knocked out by Matthias Bachinger

Dan Evans' best performance at Wimbledon came in 2016 when he reached the third round and was beaten by Roger Federer.

Britain's Dan Evans failed to reach Wimbledon after he lost 6-0 6-3 to Matthias Bachinger in the tournament's second qualifying round at Roehampton.

Evans, 28, was beaten by 31-year-old German Bachinger, ranked 150 in the world, in one hour and 10 minutes.

The Briton, who returned in April after a 12-month ban for taking cocaine, was not awarded a Wimbledon wildcard.

The All England Club's decision last week was said to have been taken on a matter of "principle".

Evans had already played three matches in a pre-qualifying event before a first-round qualifying win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus on Monday.

And there were signs of fatigue as Bachinger 'bagelled' Evans in the first set on court 16 at the Bank of England Sports Centre.

Evans recovered from an early break in the second set but, at 4-3, Bachinger forced a second break before he served out for the match.

Birmingham-born Evans' defeat means the only British player left in the final round of qualifying for Wimbledon's main draw is Jamie Ward.

Former British number two Ward, 31, beat American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-4 6-4 to secure a meeting with world number 141 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Elsewhere, Lloyd Glasspool suffered a 7-5 6-4 loss to veteran Frenchman Stephane Robert while Alexander Ward was also knocked out after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Australian Aussie Alex Bolt.

Woeful day for British women

It was a difficult day in singles qualifying for Great Britain's women as they were all eliminated in the first round.

A battling display from 15-year-old Emma Raducanu saw her take a set off Barbora Stefkova of the Czech Republic but she went on to lose 6-4 7-5 6-2.

Freya Christie lost 6-3 6-3 to Slovenian Tamara Zidansek while American Nicole Gibbs won 6-4 6-4 against Francesca Jones.

Russian Vitalia Diatchenko eased to a 6-1 6-1 win over Sam Murray and Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru dropped only one game in her 6-0 6-1 success over Holly Fischer.

Maia Lumsden lost 6-2 6-1 to India's Ankita Raina while Tara Moore was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Irina Bara of Romania.