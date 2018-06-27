Jay Clarke: Racist tweets no longer a surprise, says Wimbledon debutant

Jay Clarke earned a first win over a top-100 player when he beat American Ryan Harrison on Monday

Britain's Jay Clarke says it is "more of a surprise" when he does not receive racially abusive messages on Twitter following a defeat than when he does.

The world number 236, 19, will make his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon next week after being handed a wildcard.

Clarke, who faces fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in the last 16 of the Nature Valley International on Wednesday, says he has become accustomed to the abuse.

"It's sad, but I have normalised it," Clarke told BBC Radio Derby.

"It's not really a surprise any more. It's more of a surprise when I don't get it."

Clarke secured his first win on the ATP Tour when he beat American world number 58 Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-1 at Eastbourne on Monday.

He was given a lucky loser spot after a 6-7 6-4 6-4 defeat by Roberto Quiroz in the qualifiers.

"I got something like 15 [abusive messages] after losing that tight match," he added.

"It's happened a few times now so I just block them and move on with my life. They are sad people."