Eastbourne 2018: Cameron Norrie beaten by Lukas Lacko in quarter-finals

Cameron Norrie previously beat top-10 ranked player John Isner in Lyon

2018 Nature Valley International Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June

British number two Cameron Norrie fell to a straight-set defeat by Lukas Lacko in the Eastbourne quarter-finals.

Norrie, ranked 79th in the world, lost 6-3 6-4 to the 94th-ranked Slovak.

Both players struck five aces but Norrie also hit three double faults and converted just one of five break points over 76 minutes.

Kyle Edmund, the British number one, plays Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the semi-finals from 16:00 BST.

Norrie traded breaks with Lacko in the opening set but the Slovak reeled off the final three games to take the set in 35 minutes.

Norrie was unable to close down the Lacko serve, hitting 16 winners but making 23 unforced errors on the Eastbourne grass.

The 22-year-old is set to play at Wimbledon on 2 July.