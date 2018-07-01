Wimbledon 2018: How many multiple singles champions can you name?

Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win his eighth Wimbledon singles title last year

How well do you know your Wimbledon champions?

As Roger Federer aims for a record-extending ninth men's title at the All England Club, we wondered how many multiple Wimbledon singles champions you can name.

Tennis players get a two-minute break between sets, so that is how long you've got to fill in your answers.

We're talking men's and women's singles in the professional era - so 1968 onwards - and any wins before that do not count towards their total.

Ladies and gentlemen, quiet please...