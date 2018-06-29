Wimbledon 2018: Andy Murray to play Benoit Paire in first round if fit to play

Murray has only played three matches since making his comeback from injury

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round at Wimbledon next week if he decides he is fit enough to compete.

Murray, 31, has still not confirmed he will play in the Championships, which start on Monday, following long-term injury.

British number one Kyle Edmund opens against Australia's Alex Bolt.

In the women's singles, Johanna Konta - who reached the semi-finals in 2017 - plays Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams, who has been seeded 25th following her return from maternity leave, plays Arantxa Rus while 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza will face Britain's Naomi Broady.

Defending men's champion Roger Federer - who will play in his 20th Wimbledon Championship - faces Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, while Rafael Nadal will take on Dudi Sela of Israel.

Murray beat Paire in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year - his most recent Grand Slam appearance.

Paire, ranked 48th in the world, came within a point of beating Federer at the Halle Open last week.

If Murray does play and beats Paire, he would play either Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov or another Frenchman, Jeremy Chardy, in the second round.

He could play Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro in the third round, while world number one Nadal is also in the same half of the draw.

Will Murray play?

Murray has yet to confirm whether he will play at Wimbledon, having said following his loss to compatriot Edmund at Eastbourne that he would only play if he knew he could compete.

He missed Wimbledon in 2007 with a wrist injury but has played every year since, and has reached at least the quarter-final each time.

His last competitive match in 2017 came at Wimbledon - where he was the defending champion - and ended in a five-set defeat by American Sam Querrey.

Murray had hip surgery in January and made his return at Queen's, losing in three sets to 19th-ranked Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The Scot registered his first victory a week later, beating three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne, before losing in the second round to Edmund.

What about the other Britons?

Liam Broady v Milos Raonic

Cameron Norrie v Aljaz Bedene

Jay Clarke v Ernests Gulbis

Heather Watson v Kirsten Flipkens

Katy Dunne v Jelena Ostapenko

Katie Boulter v Cepede Royg

Gabriella Taylor v Eugenie Bouchard

Harriet Dart v Karolina Pliskova

Katie Swan v Irina-Camelia Begu