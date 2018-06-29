Eastbourne 2018: Aryna Sabalenka beats Agnieszka Radwanska to reach final

Media playback is not supported on this device Sabalenka beats Radwanska to reach final - five best shots

2018 Nature Valley International on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June Coverage: Watch the women's tournament live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.

Aryna Sabalenka beat former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska to reach the final at Eastbourne.

The Belarusian, ranked 45th in the world, beat Poland's Radwanska 6-3 1-6 6-3 at the Nature Valley International.

The 20-year-old recovered from an error-strewn second set to outmuscle Radwanska in a match that saw 14 breaks of serve to reach her third WTA final.

She will play either Danish top seed Caroline Wozniacki or Germany's Angelique Kerber in Saturday's final.

"I tried to put the ball in and not go crazy for every shot. I think that was the key," said Sabalenka, who will be seeking her first WTA Tour title in Saturday's final.

There were six breaks of serve in the opening six games before Sabalenka took a 4-3 lead over the 2008 champion.

Returning strongly on the Radwanska serve, the Belarusian eventually took the first set in 44 minutes.

A lob winner allowed Sabalenka to break to begin the second set, but the Pole hit back straight away as her opponent's heavy hitting failed to pay off.

Having not won a game on her own serve in the first set, Radwanska reeled off six consecutive games to force a deciding third set.

Radwanska moved into a 3-2 lead thanks to some clever net play, but Sabalenka found her forehand again to force the match back on serve.

And, despite two double faults in the next game, Sabalenka held serve before securing the vital break to see off the Pole.