Don't bet against Andy Murray at Wimbledon says former coach Miles MacLagan

Media playback is not supported on this device Andy Murray 'likely' to play at Wimbledon

Andy Murray's former coach Miles MacLagan believes the two-time Wimbledon champion can reach the second week of the championships.

Murray has spend the past 12 months sidelined through injury, only making a comeback in recent weeks.

MacLagan admits the draw has not been kind to the Scot.

"These great champions, you never bet against them and with his desire and determination, his stubbornness, it is a possibility," said MacLagan.

"We saw him last year hobbling through to the end.

"It is a tough section of the draw and you never know - if you have a tough five-setter, that takes a lot out of you, particularly if you haven't played that much.

"It is the old cliche - it's match by match."

Doubts had remained whether Murray would play at all in the tournament, which he last won two years ago.

Former British Davis Cup player MacLagan says Murray's inclusion has "added extra energy to the event".

He told BBC Scotland: "It's been a long time out. Obviously he tried to come back in New York last year and Australia.

"So there have been a few disappointments along the way, but he always adds a little extra entertainment to this tournament - a past champion.

"It is great to see him back on court.

"He plays Benoit Paire, who is a Frenchman who is very talented and quite likes the grass and pushed Roger Federer and had three match points against Federer just a week or so ago.

"So that's a tough game and then potentially Jeremy Chardy and then possibly Del Potro.

"So I think for him and for all of us as a fan enjoying him being out on the court and for him it's almost no expectations if that's a possibility."

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie has been drawn against former British Davis Cup player Aljaz Bedene, who has reverted to representing the country of his birth, Slovenia, and is ranked eight places above the Scottish number one in 71st in the world.