Eastbourne 2018: Mischa Zverev beats Lukas Lacko to claim first ATP title

Mischa Zverev had reached two finals before claiming the title at Eastbourne

Mischa Zverev won his first ATP Tour title with a straight-set victory over Lukas Lacko at Eastbourne.

The German, ranked 67th in the world, beat Slovakia's Lacko 6-4 6-4 at the Nature Valley International.

Zverev, 30, hit an ace on his first match point to wrap up the title in 97 minutes.

His victory meant he and world number three Alexander are the first brothers to win a singles event in the same season since 1989.

Zverev is set to face France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert when Wimbledon begins on Monday, while Lacko will play Benjamin Bonzi.