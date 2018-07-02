Serena Williams beats Arantxa Rus to reach Wimbledon second round

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Serena Williams battled blustery conditions to reach the Wimbledon second round with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus.

Seven-time champion Williams, the 25th seed after having a baby in September, did not have it all her own way against the left-hander's formidable forehand.

After winning the first set when Rus sent a forehand long, she had to fight back from a break down in the second.

Williams faces Tereza Smitkova or Viktoriya Tomova next.

Some things never change… but others do

A straight-set win in the first round at Wimbledon is nothing new for Williams, but in playing her first match here since 2016 she said she was still finding her bearings on grass.

Now addressed by the umpire as "Mrs Williams", the rustiness in her game showed when she left the crowd laughing as she tried and failed to pat the ball off the ground and on to her racquet before a serve.

In gusty conditions on Court One, where the players' towels blew off the chair and serve tosses were repeated, Williams needed six match points to seal victory.

"She played unbelievably today - that's the game, you've got to be ready for anything," Williams said. "I'm happy to get through that, I didn't play my best but I will get there."