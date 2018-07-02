Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer eases to win over Dusan Lajovic

Roger Federer opened the Championships on Centre Court for the ninth time

Roger Federer began his quest for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon men's singles title with a routine win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

Federer, who is 37 in August, won 6-1 6-3 6-4 against the world number 57.

The Swiss was in imperious form as he continued the tradition of the defending men's champion opening up Monday's play on Centre Court.

Federer will play either Slovakia's world number 73 Lukas Lacko or France's Benjamin Bonzi - ranked 284th - next.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion needed just 79 minutes to see off Lajovic, who also lost in straight sets to Federer at Wimbledon last year.

More to follow