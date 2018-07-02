Andy Murray can return to the top, Roger Federer says at Wimbledon

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic

Former world number one Andy Murray can rediscover his best form if he returns to full fitness, says eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

Murray, 31, pulled out on the eve of the Championships as he continues his recovery from hip surgery in January.

The Briton said it was "too soon" to play five-set matches.

"Most important if he does return is he's fully fit, because then anything is possible, especially for a former top guy," said 36-year-old Federer.

"You have it. You don't forget how to play tennis. It's like riding a bike or brushing your teeth. It's not like you're going to all of a sudden rock up and forget about it all."

Murray, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, returned to competitive action at Queen's last month after 11 months out, losing in three sets to Australian world number 18 Nick Kyrgios.

The Scot also played at Eastbourne last week, beating three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in straight sets before losing to Kyle Edmund - who has replaced him as British number one - in the next round.

Federer, who turns 37 next month, has skipped the clay-court season in each of the past two years in a bid to preserve his body before Wimbledon.

The Swiss great made the decision after missing much of the 2016 season with knee and back injuries.

Asked what advice he would give Murray, Federer said: "I think the body just needs to be there. Seems right now it's not the case.

"That's the only advice I would give. I've realised that - that if you do come back too soon, it's always a problem. I feel like it lingers more.

"I'm hopeful he's going to feel better and better as time goes by. If that means he comes back in a month, that's great. If he comes back in a year, well, so be it.

"I'm hopeful to see a fully fit Andy Murray again. That's what I care about really as a fellow rival, friend, guy around who has been there before."