Wimbledon 2018: Third seed Marin Cilic beats Yoshihito Nishioka in first round

Cilic reached the final at the Australian Open earlier this year

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July

Third seed Marin Cilic reached the second round of the men's singles on the opening day of Wimbledon with a comfortable straight-set win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Croat, last year's beaten finalist, used his serve and forehand to good effect, winning 6-1 6-4 6-4.

The Queen's Club winner served 21 aces as he won in just one hour 45 minutes.

Also through is American Sam Querrey who beat Andy Murray on his way to last year's semi-finals.

Querrey, the 11th seed this year, had few problems as he saw off Australian Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-4 6-3.