Wimbledon 2018: Britain's Jay Clarke loses in five sets to Ernests Gulbis

Clarke was given a wildcard to compete at Wimbledon

British teenager Jay Clarke fell agonisingly short on his Grand Slam debut, losing in five sets to Ernests Gulbis in the first round at Wimbledon.

He lost 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-4 in three hours 16 minutes against the Latvian, a former world number 10.

Clarke, 19, who is ranked 218 in the world, was making his first Grand Slam singles appearance and playing his fourth ATP Tour level match.

Elsewhere, Britain's Naomi Broady lost to defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

Other Britons Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Gabriella Taylor and Katy Dunne play later on Tuesday.

British number ones Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta both progressed safely to the second round.

Clarke impresses despite defeat

Clarke has travelled as part of the Great Britain Davis Cup team in the past, as well as practising with Andy Murray before Grand Slams.

He faced an opponent in Latvia's Gulbis, the 2014 French Open semi-finalist, who was far more experienced - but for the most part, Clarke produced the more mature performance.

Gulbis was erratic, hitting 53 winners and 43 unforced errors, while the British teenager showed off his impressive athleticism and mental attitude in forcing a decider after losing a third-set tie-break.

Clarke looked the better player in the fifth set but his first serve faltered at 4-4 and Gulbis earned the crucial break before going on to complete the victory in the following game.