Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal, Kyle Edmund, Johanna Konta and more from day two

Media playback is not supported on this device Edmund on wheels, dolphin shots, stripy courts & day two funnies

Andy Murray may be absent this year with injury but Britain's two big hopes began their Wimbledon campaigns on Tuesday.

World number one Rafael Nadal, three-time winner Novak Djokovic, 2004 champion Maria Sharapova and defending champion Garbine Muguruza were also in action, as were six other Britons, on a day when World Cup fever hit SW19.

Here are five things from Wimbledon today...

Can Edmund and Konta handle home pressure?

Media playback is not supported on this device Edmund through in straight sets - best shots

When two-time champion Murray pulled out on the eve of the tournament because of a hip injury, hopes of a home winner fell on the shoulders of British number ones Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta.

Both progressed safely into round two in straight sets with world number 17 Edmund beating Australian debutant Alex Bolt and 24th-ranked Konta overcoming Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Former British number one Greg Rusedski said 23-year-old Edmund produced an "excellent first-round performance".

"After watching Kyle played today I am really impressed," he said. "He looked so comfortable and so confident. He is the real deal and it is good to see him doing so well."

Media playback is not supported on this device Konta reaches second round with straight-set win over Vikhlyantseva

Former British number one Jo Durie said Konta would be "pleased" with her display.

"It got a little sticky half way through that second set," Durie said. "Konta fought hard and trusted herself in the end. A tough encounter but a good first match to win."

Konta and Edmund were not the only Britons playing on day two.

At one point there were four British players on court.

21-year-old Katie Boulter won her first match at a Grand Slam by beating Veronica Cepede Royg in three sets.

won her first match at a Grand Slam by beating Veronica Cepede Royg in three sets. Teenager Jay Clarke came painfully close to the second round, losing in five sets to Ernests Gulbis, on his Grand Slam singles debut.

came painfully close to the second round, losing in five sets to Ernests Gulbis, on his Grand Slam singles debut. Naomi Broady opened on Centre Court but was dispatched in straight sets by defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

opened on Centre Court but was dispatched in straight sets by defending champion Garbine Muguruza. Gabriella Taylor forced a third set against 2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard before losing on her Wimbledon singles debut.

World Cup fever hits Wimbledon

Aljaz Bedene wore a England shirt to practice before his second-round match

But all of the talk has not been about tennis at Wimbledon.

Day two coincided with England's World Cup knockout tie against Colombia with players and fans attempting to keep across both events.

Konta said she would "definitely" be watching the tie while Edmund admitted the spectators might have been pleased his match ended in under two hours.

Bedene also predicted Harry Kane will score twice against Colombia

"I think a lot of people are probably happy that I won in the way I did and everyone can get off and watch the match," he said.

There have also been a number of England shirts on show around the Wimbledon grounds, and even on the practice courts.

Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene, who represented Great Britain before switching his allegiance back to the country of his birth last year, arrived for practice wearing an England shirt with Harry Kane's name on the back.

Will Nadal rival Federer again?

It is 10 years since Rafael Nadal's famous win over Roger Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final

Rafael Nadal, 32, and Roger Federer, 36, come into the tournament having won the last six Grand Slams with both having a resurgence at the end of their careers.

Federer was supreme in beginning his title defence on day one and Nadal was also impressive in beating Dudi Sela on Tuesday, as the Spaniard bids to go beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2011.

"It was a strong performance. A convincing victory against a tricky opponent," two-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker said. "It was a good all-round win."

Shocks continue on day two

The opening day saw a number of shocks with fourth seed Sloane Stephens, fifth seed Elina Svitolina and sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov all going out.

The trend continued on Tuesday with two-time women's singles champion Petra Kvitova, sixth seed Caroline Garcia and 10th seed David Goffin losing.

Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem is also out after he retired when two sets down against Marcos Baghdatis.

Kyrgios leaves ball girl in tears

Kyrgios apologised after accidentally hitting a ball girl with a 135mph serve

Australian Nick Kyrgios made a strong start to the tournament in a four-set win over Denis Istomin.

He hit an impressive 42 aces in the match but a ball girl left the court in tears after being hit by one of the 23-year-old's serves.

"Originally when I heard the sound, I thought it hit the scoreboard," Kyrgios said.

"Then I realised it was her arm. She started crying. It was tough but she took it like a champ. I'd have been crying, for sure."

What about Wednesday?

Roger Federer and Serena Williams both play their second-round matches on Centre Court on Wednesday.

Eight-time winner Federer is second on court against Lukas Lacko, followed by seven-time champion Williams' match with Viktoriya Tomova while seventh seed Karolina Pliskova against Victoria Azarenka is first.

Teenager Katie Swan is the only British player in singles action, first on Court Three against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.