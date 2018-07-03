Wimbledon 2018: Fifth seed Juan Martin Del Potro reaches second round

Del Potro has only gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon once in his career

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro made it safely into the second round of the men's singles at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win.

The Argentine, who reached the semi-finals in 2013, beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-4 6-3.

The 29-year-old, who won won the US Open in 2009, had a brief wobble in the second set but his opponent was unable to take advantage.

He will next face Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

The 36-year-old celebrated moving past Roger Federer's former record of 65 consecutive Grand Slam appearances by beating Federico Delbonis 6-3 6-4 6-2.

The three-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist has not missed a Slam since making his debut at the 2002 French Open.