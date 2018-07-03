Egypt's Karim Hossam banned from tennis for life for multiple match-fixing offences
-
Egypt's Karim Hossam has been banned from tennis for life and fined $15,000 (£11,391) after being convicted of multiple match-fixing offences.
The 24-year-old was found guilty of 16 corruption charges, including match-fixing, betting, providing "inside information" and failing to report corrupt approaches.
The offences were committed at tournaments between 2013 and 2017.
Hossam reached a career-high ranking of 337 in September 2013.
He was subject to a provisional suspension in June but his lifetime ban will now begin with immediate effect.
It means he cannot compete in or attend any sanctioned events organised by tennis' governing bodies.