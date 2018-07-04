Wimbledon 2018: British wildcard Katie Swan loses to Mihaela Buzarnescu

Katie Swan is represented by Andy Murray's management company

Katie Swan's run at Wimbledon came to an end in the second round as the British wildcard lost 6-0 6-3 to Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The 19-year-old, who won a Grand Slam match for the first time on Monday, struggled with her powerful serve against the world number 28.

Swan, ranked 204, was broken on three occasions in the opening set.

The Briton broke early in the second, but Buzarnescu levelled before breaking again en route to victory.

It was a relatively straightforward win for the 30-year-old against a player who failed to replicate the performance that saw off another Romanian, Irina-Camelia Begu, in the first round. That victory saw the teenager pocket £63,000 - her biggest prize to date.

Inside a packed court three, Swan suffered from two issues - her service game and reading Buzarnescu's groundstrokes from the baseline. The biggest disappointment was the first serve, which was reaching 115mph but with only 50% accuracy in the first set.

That problem was temporarily fixed in the sixth game of the second set when she won her first game to love before she broke her opponent for a second time.

However, Swan's serve let her down once more in the following game before Buzarnescu, a former European junior number one, closed out to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Analysis

Former British number one Sam Smith on BBC TV

Katie faced a player ranked much higher than her and playing really well and with a lot of confidence.

Her game was dismantled and there were nerves because it was a new experience but there's the bedrock of a very good game.

She needs to go back to the practice courts and work hard, but she doesn't need a major overhaul of her game just some tweaking.

She will be back for many more Wimbledons and will have learnt a lot for next year from this experience.