Wimbledon 2018: Milos Raonic beats John Millman to reach third round

From the section

Milos Raonic served 34 aces in his victory

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic had to work hard before reaching the third round of the men's singles.

The Canadian 13th seed won three tie-breaks to beat Australian John Millman 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4).

Raonic, 27, was tested by world number 56 Millman, but showed more consistency in the tie-breaks.

Raonic, who lost the 2016 final to Britain's Andy Murray, will play Lucas Pouille or Dennis Novak for a place in the last 16.